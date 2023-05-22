Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $160,543.98 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,594 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $160,543.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,363.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Z stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $49.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

