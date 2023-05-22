Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $160,543.98 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,594 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $160,543.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,363.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Zillow Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Z stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $49.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (Z)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.