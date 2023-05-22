Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,107,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.90% of Winnebago Industries worth $111,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

