Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

WMK opened at $65.06 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.91 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Weis Markets Company Profile



Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.



