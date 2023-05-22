Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,838 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,096 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $22,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $174.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

