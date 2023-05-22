Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 159,146 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of APA worth $23,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in APA by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.53.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

