Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 224,285 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,285 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Rocket Companies by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 730,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 340,646 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKT opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $480.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

