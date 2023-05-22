Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 4,700 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $30.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

DV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $269,769.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,874,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $269,769.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,755,461 shares of company stock worth $762,241,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

