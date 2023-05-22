Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 27,370 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 144,384,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,215,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Insider Activity

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,089,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,993,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,089,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 75,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $100,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,918,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,198.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,604 shares of company stock worth $666,890. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNA opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The company had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.