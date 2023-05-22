Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Invests $417,000 in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 15.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,401.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total transaction of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,930 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,072. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $275.15 on Monday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.12 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.35 and its 200-day moving average is $226.02.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

