Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires New Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand Stock Up 0.6 %

MBC stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter.

MasterBrand Profile

(Get Rating)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

Further Reading

