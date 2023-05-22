Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

Several analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.