Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Now Covered by StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also commented on TER. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.41. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 23.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Teradyne by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,987,000 after buying an additional 134,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

