Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,219 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 17,386 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Tapestry worth $21,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Tapestry Stock Down 2.6 %

Tapestry stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading

