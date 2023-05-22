State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 86.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance

CSII stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $843.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $20.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cardiovascular Systems

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSII. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

