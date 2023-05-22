Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

NYSE RVLV opened at $16.55 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

