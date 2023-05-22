Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,994 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Jamf worth $21,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Jamf by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Jamf by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jamf by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Jamf by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jamf alerts:

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,682.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $17.53 on Monday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Jamf Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.