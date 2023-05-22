Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.89 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Acuity Brands worth $20,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

NYSE:AYI opened at $159.17 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.95.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

