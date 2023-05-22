Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Eagle Materials worth $19,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $167.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.93. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

