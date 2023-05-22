Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Mueller Industries worth $21,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 78.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after acquiring an additional 236,056 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $10,910,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 136,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,007 shares of company stock worth $441,050. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

