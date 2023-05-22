PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) General Counsel Sells $13,644.80 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 8,528 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $13,644.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 205,517 shares in the company, valued at $328,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Christopher Riley sold 7,458 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $15,363.48.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 128.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

