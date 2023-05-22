Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 54.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Pentair by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

