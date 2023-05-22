Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.69 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $396.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

