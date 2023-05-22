Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,156 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

