Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,514,665,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,396,477,000 after buying an additional 215,103 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,227 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.28.

Microsoft stock opened at $318.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.67. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $319.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

