Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 431,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 51.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 328,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $5,384,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Activity

Maxar Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,962.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,962.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.56 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.89%.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.