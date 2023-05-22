Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,061,617 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Lumen Technologies worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,249,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

