LPL Financial LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in WEX by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in WEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $177.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average is $175.16. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $590,154. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

