LPL Financial LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,908,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,702,000 after purchasing an additional 233,659 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 57.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,983,000 after purchasing an additional 176,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 53.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,406,000 after buying an additional 143,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $305.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.26 and its 200-day moving average is $277.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock worth $5,165,597 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm's solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Further Reading

