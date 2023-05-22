LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 5,885.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of PRN stock opened at $96.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.84. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

