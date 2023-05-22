LPL Financial LLC Acquires 8,238 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,422. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of KNX opened at $54.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.