Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,176,000 after purchasing an additional 83,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after purchasing an additional 201,533 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

NYSE KEYS opened at $157.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

