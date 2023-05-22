Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,169 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $22,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after buying an additional 133,741 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $25,616,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,260,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after buying an additional 89,169 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $148.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.34.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

