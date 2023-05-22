Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells $163,321.62 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZG opened at $44.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,502,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,804,000. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

