Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Sells 1,884 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $85,495.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $44.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $48.48.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

