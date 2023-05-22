Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CTO Sells $160,543.98 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $160,543.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 136,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,079,363.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZG opened at $44.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $48.48.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

