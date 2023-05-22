H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,557 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HRB opened at $29.62 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18.
) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
