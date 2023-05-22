Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLI opened at $87.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 14.88%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 54.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

