Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of HLI opened at $87.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.36%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

