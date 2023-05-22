HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fluor worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $27.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Activity at Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Articles

