Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $80.62 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,184 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $80,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $318.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.67. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $319.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.28.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

