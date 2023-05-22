First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,122,945 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,122,945 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Donaldson worth $17,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $63.89 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

