First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,860 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Toll Brothers worth $20,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $66.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.