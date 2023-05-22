First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,652 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of First Citizens BancShares worth $20,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 165 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $678.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,566.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at $60,860,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 563 shares of company stock valued at $373,838. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,306.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $951.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $835.79. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,345.44.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

