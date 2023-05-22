First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $21,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after acquiring an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,616,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 89,169 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $148.80 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

