Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,258 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1,143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.05. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.