Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,580 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PJT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $65.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.72. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $83.17. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.78.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

About PJT Partners

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also

