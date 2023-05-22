Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,332 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.8425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

