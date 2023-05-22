Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:VVR opened at $3.65 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
