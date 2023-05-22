Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Logitech International by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $65.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $68.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.