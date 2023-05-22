Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in PagerDuty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $28.71 on Monday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,149,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,588 shares of company stock worth $8,578,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

